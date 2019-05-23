Hearts: Pick your starting XI for the Scottish Cup final

From the section

Scottish Cup final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: 25 May Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hearts can win a ninth Scottish Cup and derail Celtic's treble treble bid with victory at Hampden on Saturday, but who should Craig Levein select to topple the champions?

