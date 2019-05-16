Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steve Clarke and Derek McInnes are locked in a two-way tussle for the Scotland head coach's job as the Scottish FA prepare to appoint Alex McLeish's successor. (Daily Record)

Clarke is in pole position to become the next Scotland boss, but McInnes remains high in the SFA's thoughts. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

The Kilmarnock manager says the inside of his head is "like a tumble dryer" as he weighs up his future. (Various)

Celtic are exploring a deal for Bournemouth's France Under-21s striker Lys Mousset. The Premier League club rate the 23-year-old in the £10m bracket. Celtic are reluctant to beat the club-record £9m they paid for Odsonne Edouard last year but are prepared to offer players plus cash to secure a deal. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

The Scottish champions could net a seven-figure sell-on fee should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bring former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele to Manchester United from Lyon. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, Porto are poised to reignite their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but the club will have to settle for considerably less than the £14m Porto were prepared to pay for the Frenchman in January. (Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos reveals he wants to play in a "more competitive league" than the Scottish Premiership, but insists his focus remains fully on Rangers for now. (Various)

Jordan Rossiter is a "phenomenal player and a great lad" who can be an asset to Rangers, says Bury boss Ryan Lowe. The on-loan midfielder helped the Shakers win promotion from League Two this term. (Herald)

Jed Steer's play-off heroics for Aston Villa could help the goalkeeper earn a call-up for Scotland. Steer made two saves in his side's semi-final penalty shoot-out win over West Bromwich Albion and has been capped by England from Under-16s to Under-19s. (Scottish Sun)

Former Dundee and Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst is willing to speak to the Dens Park club about their vacant manager's position. The Dane was inducted into Dundee's hall of fame in March and has been out of work since leaving Superliga club BK Aalborg in November. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen could miss out on a sell-on fee after Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted he is prepared to allow Scotland winger Ryan Fraser's contract to run down. The 25-year-old will be a free agent next summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Max Lowe wants to help Aberdeen book their Europa League return this weekend - just in case the Derby County left-back returns to Pittodrie on loan again next season. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Josh Taylor has used CBD cannabis oil to help his preparations for Saturday's World Boxing Super Series semi-final bout with Ivan Baranchyk. (Daily Record)