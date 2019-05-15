Rotherham United: Jon Taylor & Ryan Williams among five players in talks with Millers

From the section

Taylor played 41 times in the Championship for the Millers this season

Rotherham United are in talks with winger Jon Taylor and midfield trio Ryan Williams, Anthony Forde and Joe Newell over new contracts following their relegation from the Championship.

The Millers have also triggered a 12-month extension on defender Joe Mattock's contract.

Back-up goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe is also in discussions about a new deal.

Meanwhile, David Ball, Dominic Ball, Darren Potter, Alex Bray and Emmanuel Onariase have not been offered terms.