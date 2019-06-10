Women's World Cup 2019: Canada's Christine Sinclair eyes record

Christine Sinclair scored a late winner in the 1-0 friendly victory over England in April

Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: The BBC Sport website will have live text commentaries on all England and Scotland matches, and you can listen to commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live, online and on the Red Button

Canada captain Christine Sinclair says it would "mean a lot" to break the all-time goalscoring record in men's and women's international football at the World Cup this summer.

Sinclair is three short of the record of 184 goals held by American former World Cup winner Abby Wambach.

The 35-year-old striker will be playing in her fifth tournament and has scored 181 goals in 281 senior appearances.

Canada are ranked fifth in the world and are favourites to top Group E.

"Obviously it would mean a lot," Sinclair told BBC Sport. "I remember starting my career and thinking, 'I have so many goals to get to' but sort of having my eye on the record as a 16-year-old.

"It goes to show the progress our team and country has made. The sheer fact I can sit here having played almost 300 games is remarkable in itself. This will be my fifth World Cup and every one seems to be getting bigger and better. I am just excited."

This could be Sinclair's final World Cup but the Portland Thorns striker insists she is not thinking about retiring just yet and aims to compete in next summer's Olympic Games.

"I wouldn't be out here, working as hard as we do and making the sacrifices we make, if I didn't feel like that," said Sinclair.

"The second I lose that burning desire is the second I have to hang up the boots. What motivates me right now is to win a World Cup."

The tournament kicked off on 7 June in France and Canada's first group match is against Cameroon on 10 June at 20:00 BST.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer, bringing more live free-to-air women's sport across the BBC this summer than ever before. Complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.