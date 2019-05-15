Derek McInnes staying despite Scotland talk - Aberdeen vice-chairman

Media playback is not supported on this device McInnes 'attracted to Scotland job - but not now'

Aberdeen vice-chairman Dave Cormack says Derek McInnes has told him he will be staying as manager even if the Scottish FA makes an approach.

McInnes is among those being considered by the governing body to succeed the sacked Alex McLeish as head coach.

"Derek is very attracted to being Scotland manager at some stage, but not just now," Cormack told BBC Scotland. "That's a big plus for us as a club."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is the bookmakers' favourite to be appointed.

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and Sunderland manager Jack Ross have also been linked with the Scotland job.

McInnes and Clarke are going head-to-head with their clubs to clinch third place in the Scottish Premiership, with Kilmarnock ahead on goal difference going into Sunday's final games of the season.

Asked if 47-year-old McInnes had told him that, even if Scotland come calling next week, he is staying put, Cormack said: "Yes.

"Whilst Derek himself aspires to be Scotland manager at some stage, Derek's made the decision that that time is not now - that he wants to focus on club football."

McInnes is entering the final year of his current contract, but Cormack is keen to discuss an extension, saying: "We'll get to that in the coming weeks."

Cormack was speaking as Aberdeen revealed their future strategy and plans ahead of the opening of the club's new £12m community hub, which will house their professional training campus and youth academy on the horizon.

"He's worked hard to get this new training facility in place," Cormack said of McInnes. "He's excited about this summer.

"The bad news is there's eight or nine players going out. The good news is there's eight or nine players going out - it gives him an opportunity to re-invest."

McInnes, who played twice for his country, has been Aberdeen manager since 2013, having previously been in charge of St Johnstone and Bristol City.

They have finished runners-up to Celtic in the past four seasons and also lost to the Glasgow side in the 2016-17 Scottish Cup and League Cup finals, the latter feat being repeated earlier this season.