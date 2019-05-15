Scotland: Steve Clarke, Derek McInnes & Scot Gemmill in frame for job

Derek McInnes, Steve Clarke and Scot Gemmill are in the frame to be the next Scotland manager

The Scottish FA is poised to choose a new manager by Friday, with three candidates in the frame.

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes are on the Scottish FA's shortlist.

Pittodrie vice-chairman Dave Cormack said on Wednesday McInnes would stay at the club, but he remains in contention.

Kilmarnock and Aberdeen have been kept in the loop as the SFA conducted due diligence on their respective bosses.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross had also been under consideration.

The SFA are eager to make an appointment quickly, with the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Belgium due to be announced in less than a fortnight.

Coincidentally, Clarke will be at Hampden on Thursday for a disciplinary meeting following his comments about referee Steven McLean last month.

Clarke and McInnes 'have done fantastic jobs' - analysis

Former Scotland full-back Gary Naysmith on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

I think any of the three would be a fantastic appointment and I would be happy with any one of them being the national manager.

I know Scot Gemmill well having played with him at Everton and he's learned the ropes by being the under-21 coach with Scotland and there's been definite progression since he took charge.

I worked under Derek McInnes at Aberdeen. Although he released me, the two or three months under him were very educational. He was very thorough, very professional.

And obviously Steve Clarke has done a fantastic job at Kilmarnock. The team just seem to get better and better and he's definitely a fantastic coach and he's worked under some fantastic managers during his time in England.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Both Derek McInnes and Steve Clarke have done fantastic jobs with their respective clubs.

The job Steve Clarke's done at Kilmarnock has been nothing short of sensational, taking a team that was fighting against relegation for a few years in a row and taking them to the brink of finishing third.

Derek has done an equally good job at Aberdeen, finishing second for the last four years and bringing European football to Aberdeen - finishing ahead of Rangers in the last two years. which is a huge achievement given the differences in budget.

Scot has done a fantastic job with the under-21s, but those two have been directly in the firing line.