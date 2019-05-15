John Terry: Fans left disappointed after Aston Villa play-off win

John Terry famously went on the pitch in full kit after Chelsea's 2013 Europa League triumph, despite being unable to play because of injury

It was a night of joy for Aston Villa as they reached the Championship play-off final on Tuesday with a penalty shootout victory over local rivals West Brom, so why were some people left wanting more (Baggies fans and Villa haters aside) at the final whistle?

The simple answer? John Terry.

It was supposed to go like this:

But the Villa assistant coach dashed fans' expectations by failing to keep up the tradition he inadvertently began in 2012, continued in 2013 and even mocked last week, namely 'doing a John Terry' and going 'full kit' despite not actually playing in the game.

Devastating news. Social media was, understandably, up in arms.

On the bright side though, the full-kit no-show enabled everyone to make exactly the same joke…

And, to be fair to Terry, he DID make it on to the pitch in a team kit, albeit not THE kit.

Of course, all is not lost.

Aston Villa will now grace the pitch at Wembley on Monday 27 May as they bid to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence and John Terry might just get one last opportunity to please the masses…

But if Villa get promoted to the Premier League and Terry doesn't go full-kit, have they really even won?

If the Villa kit man is reading this, you know what you need to do…