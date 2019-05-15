Forest Green Rovers retained list: Reuben Reid transfer-listed as eight are released

Reuben Reid, 30, has scored 130 goals in 481 appearances for for 14 different clubs since making his debut for Plymouth Argyle as a 17-year-old in April 2006

Forest Green Rovers have released eight players and transfer-listed striker Reuben Reid following their defeat in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Reid hit seven goals in 34 games for Rovers this season and has a year left on his deal after moving from Exeter.

Defender Gavin Gunning, who missed just four league games this season, is one of the eight not offered new terms.

Scott Laird, Lee Collins, Isaac Pearce, Jordan Simpson, Tahvon Campbell, Haydn Hollis and Fabien Robert also depart.

The club has offered new terms to midfielder Reece Brown and 17 players are still contracted to the club, including top-scorer Christian Doidge.