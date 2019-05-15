Bury: Winding-up petition against League Two club adjourned to allow takeover

Bury won automatic promotion from League Two this season at the first attempt, following their relegation from the third tier in 2017-18

A winding-up petition against promoted League Two club Bury has been adjourned until 19 June to allow them to be sold.

The case was originally brought by former Bury head coach Chris Brass but was taken over by HM Revenue & Customs and has now been adjourned twice.

HMRC is owed about £277,000 and owner Steve Dale put the club up for sale in April, five months after taking over.

The High Court was told that there are three prospective purchasers who are interested in a takeover of the club.

The situation at Bury was described as "extremely concerning" at an English Football League meeting last month.

The Shakers' game against Colchester on 13 April only went ahead after an agreement was made over unpaid wages.

The Professional Footballers' Association has stepped in to pay 50% of money owed for March and April to Bury's players who are PFA members, but non-playing staff have not yet been paid their April salaries.

Despite their off-field issues, the Shakers won automatic promotion to League One after finishing runners-up behind champions Lincoln City.