Women's World Cup: Pick your Scotland XI

Lana Clelland and Erin Cuthbert

Shelley Kerr has named the 23 players who will represent Scotland at their debut World Cup finals.

But who would you pick in your preferred XI for the friendly with Jamaica later this month and the Group D matches against England, Japan and Argentina in June.

Pick your XI to start Scotland's World Cup opener

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you