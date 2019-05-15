Jack Rodwell: Blackburn Rovers in talks with midfielder over new deal

Jack Rodwell has moved for a total of £22m during his career

Championship club Blackburn Rovers are in talks with former England midfielder Jack Rodwell about extending his stay.

The 28-year-old former Manchester City and Everton player, who has three international caps, joined Rovers on a season-long deal last August after his Sunderland contract was cancelled.

He made 22 appearances last season, helping the club finish in 15th place.

Rovers are also in discussions with Rodwell's fellow midfielders Craig Conway and Ben Gladwin about new deals.

The club have also taken up an option to extend Canada international goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler's contract by 12 months, but Paul Downing, Jack Doyle, Lewis Mansell, Charlie Albinson have not been offered new terms.