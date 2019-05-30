Champions League final quiz: Can you name players from 2008 final?

Sir Alex Ferguson with the Champions League trophy
Sir Alex Ferguson was manager of Manchester United when they won the Champions League in 2008

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

It is the first final in the competition to feature two English sides since Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties in 2008.

But can you remember the starting XIs for that game in Moscow?

You have five minutes to name all 22 players. Good luck.

Can you name the starting XIs for the 2008 Champions League final?

