Peter Crouch: Burnley to hold talks with out-of-contract striker

Peter Crouch made six appearances for Burnley this season, without scoring

Burnley will hold talks with Peter Crouch over his future at the club, with the striker out of contract.

The former England forward, 38, joined the Clarets from Championship side Stoke City on a short-term contract in January, in a swap deal with Sam Vokes.

A club statement said: "Discussions between Crouch and the club are set to follow over whether the striker will remain at Burnley next season."

Crouch made six appearances for the Premier League side this season.

Burnley defender Stephen Ward and goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard will not have their contracts renewed, and striker Jonathan Walters is retiring through injury.

Winger Aaron Lennon, midfielder Steven Defour and full-back Phil Bardsley have all had their contracts extended to keep them at Turf Moor next season.

Burnley finished 15th in the Premier League.