Africa Cup of Nations: 17-year-old Steve Mvoue targets Cameroon spot

Steve Mvoue is the son of Regine Mvoue, who was the first captain of the Cameroon women's team

Cameroon under-17 star, Steve Mvoue, is targetting a place with the senior squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 17-year-old along with France-based duo of Jean Charles Castelletto and Tristan Dingome have all been added Cameroon's provisional 34-man squad for the finals.

Mvoue helped Cameroon win the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year and was voted player of the tournament.

"I know if I put in the effort I can be part of the team," Mvoue, who plays for local fourth-tier side Azur Star, told BBC Sport.

"I feel great joining the national team. It's an honour and all my life I've worked hard for this.

"Now I have to prepare for this. It's a new opportunity and I have to work hard."

He is the son of Regine Mvoue, the first captain of Cameroon's women's football team, and his older brother Stephane Zobo is currently on the books of French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

"I wasn't approached by anyone from the technical staff. I know that my performances with the under 17 and 23 teams are the reason why I have this call up," he added.

"I need to work hard to deserve the coach's confidence"

Mvoue scored in Cameroon's Under 17 Nations Cup opener against Guinea and also added two assists in four games at the tournament in Tanzania.