Football Association launches new mental health campaign

A new campaign using football to "generate the biggest ever conversation around mental health" has been launched by the Football Association.

In partnership with mental health charity Heads Together, 'Heads Up' will "harness the influence and popularity of football" to "show the world that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness".

The campaign, which is particularly aimed at men, will be visible through all levels of men's and women's football in England next season.

"As FA president I saw an opportunity to bring the sport I love - that many men talk about more than anything else in their lives - to help lead the next phase of the conversation," said the Duke of Cambridge.

"Building on the amazing attitude that led England to the World Cup semi-finals, it will show us all that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness."

Heads Up will be launched at the Community Shield in August 2019 and will culminate at the 2020 FA Cup final next May.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn added: "Mental health remains one of the biggest issues facing men under the age of 45.

"Around 12 million people play football in England each year, with even more watching on, and Heads Up will use the power and popularity of football to drive awareness and change."