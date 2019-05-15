George Smith: Former Fifa referee from Edinburgh dies aged 75

George Smith took charge of the 1988 League Cup final between Rangers and Aberdeen

Former Scottish grade one and Fifa referee George Smith has died aged 75.

Smith, from Edinburgh, took charge of three Scottish Cup finals and two League Cup finals as well as refereeing at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

His most famous game was the 1980 Scottish Cup final at Hampden where a riot took place on the pitch after Celtic defeated Rangers in extra time.

Smith retired as a supervisor in October last year, ending 58 years of active involvement in refereeing.

He was honorary president of the Edinburgh and District Referees Association.