LMA awards: Sheffield United's Chris Wilder named manager of the year

Chris Wilder's side lost just nine games in the Championship during the 2018-19 season

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been named LMA manager of the year and Championship manager of the year.

Wilder guided Sheffield United to a second-placed finish in the Championship table, securing promotion to the Premier League next season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Norwich's Daniel Farke were also shortlisted for the main prize.

Sir Alex Ferguson and England manager Gareth Southgate presented the award.

Guardiola was named Premier League manager of the year after his Manchester City side finished a point above Liverpool to win back-to-back top-flight titles.

Liverpool boss Klopp was shortlisted for that award too, alongside Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo.

Lincoln's Danny Cowley won the League Two award and Luton's Mick Harford, who took over in mid-season for the remainder of the campaign, won the League One award.

Tottenham's Karen Hills won the Women's Championship award after gaining promotion to the top tier, while Arsenal's Joe Montemurro picked up the Women's Super League prize after a title-winning season.

Pat Godbold, who has been involved at Ipswich in various roles for 65 years, was given the LMA Service to Football award at the event in London.