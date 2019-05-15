Women's World Cup: Meet Shelley Kerr's Scotland squad for France

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Your Scotland World Cup squad

One is a former World Player of the Year. Another comes from a storied sporting family. One was born in Canada and another in Germany. While one has been touched by tragedy.

Shelley Kerr has named the 23 players who will represent Scotland at their debut World Cup finals. But who are they?

Lee Alexander

Born: 23/09/91 Club: Glasgow City Caps: 16

Made her debut in Kerr's first match in charge - a 3-0 win over Hungary in September 2017 - having been the uncapped understudy to Gemma Fay at Euro 2017. One of the players with a Soccer Centre named after her, and is used frequently to help promote the women's and girls game in Scotland, as well as being a BBC Scotland pundit.

Jenna Fife

Born: 01/12/95 Club: Hibernian Caps: 4

Lists Craig Gordon, David de Gea, Kasper Schmeichel and Hope Solo as goalkeeping inspirations. Also an alumna of the Winning Students programme, along with a number of her team-mates. Last appearance was in the final game of the Algarve Cup against Denmark.

Shannon Lynn

Born: 22/10/85 Club: Vittsjo Caps: 30

Canadian-born to Scottish parents, she has been a squad regular since her first inclusion in 2010. Kept a clean sheet on her first start - a 2-0 win over England in 2011 - but has yet to play a competitive match. Last featured in the Algarve Cup against Iceland.

Chloe Arthur

Born: 21/12/95 Club: Birmingham City Caps: 19

Broke into Celtic first team aged 17, and has been heavily involved for Birmingham this season. The full-back's father was one of the victims of the Clutha helicopter crash.

Jen Beattie

Born: 13/05/91 Club: Manchester City Caps: 123 (22 goals)

Made her SWPL debut for Queen's Park aged 15, and has played professionally in France, England and Australia. The starting centre-back missed the Euros two years ago through injury but has been a big part of Manchester City's success this season. The daughter of former Scotland rugby international and BBC presenter John Beattie, she will be the first member of her family to play at a senior World Cup after brother Johnnie was left out of the 2011 Rugby World Cup squad.

Rachel Corsie

Born: 17/08/89 Club: Utah Royals Caps: 108 (16 goals)

The captain is based in the United States and is a qualified accountant. A fervent Aberdeen supporter, she is the great-granddaughter of Pittodrie legend Donald Colman. Formed a solid central defence team with Beattie under Kerr.

Nicola Doherty

Born: 23/08/92 Club: Glasgow City Caps: 18

Has played her way into contention with her performances since being included for the friendly against the United States late last year. Broke her medal amid celebrations following Glasgow City's league win last year.

Sophie Howard

Born: 17/09/93 Club: Reading Caps: 13

Played a key role in the qualification campaign but missed the end of 2018 and start of 2019 due to injury. Born in Germany and played for them at under-20 level, having also been eligible to play for England.

Hayley Lauder

Born: 04/06/90 Club: Glasgow City Caps: 98 (9 goals)

Could make 100th appearance at the World Cup. Previously a winger, but has appeared in both full-back positions under Kerr and now considered part of the defensive options.

Joelle Murray

Born: 07/11/86 Club: Hibernian Caps: 48 (1 goal)

One of the longest-serving members of the squad, she made international debut in a 3-2 win over Belgium in 2007. Currently Hibernian captain and manager of their girls academy, she supported the Easter Road club's launch of a partnership with Hey Girls UK to end period poverty.

Kirsty Smith

Born: 06/01/94 Club: Manchester United Caps: 34

One of Manchester United's first signings after launching their women's team. She made her debut in the qualification play-off against Netherlands before the 2015 World Cup and shares a flat with Manchester United and Scotland team-mate Lizzie Arnot.

Lizzie Arnot

Born: 01/03/96 Club: Manchester United Caps: 24 (2 goals)

Missed Euro 2017 due to cruciate ligament injury, but has been a regular since. Scored five goals for Hibs in 9-0 SWPL Cup final win over Celtic in 2018 and netted Manchester United's first competitive goal in the 1-0 League Cup win over Liverpool last year. Creative player with lots of pace, who scored her first two goals for Scotland in a 4-1 win over Iceland.

Leanne Crichton

Born: 06/08/87 Club: Glasgow City Caps: 64 (3 goals)

Played in every game at Euro 2017. Owns her own personal training business, regular BBC Sport Scotland pundit and one of the part-time players who will have benefitted from Scottish Government's funding.

Kim Little

Born: 29/06/90 Club: Arsenal Caps: 132 (53 goals)

Vice-captain, and arguably Scotland's most successful player in last 20 years. Has won Player of the Year in England (2010) and USA (2014) and was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2016. The Aberdonian has also been part of league title-winning teams in England, USA, Australia and Scotland. Made her international debut at 16 and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, but was ruled out of Euro 2017 due to injury.

Jo Love

Born: 06/12/85 Club: Glasgow City Caps: 191 (13 goals)

Only Gemma Fay has earned more caps for Scotland than Love across the men's and women's squads. Has been involved for 17 years, making her debut at the 2002 Algarve Cup with Kerr as a team-mate.

Christie Murray

Born: 03/05/90 Club: Liverpool Caps: 60 (4 goals)

Joined Liverpool for the 2018/19 season having started her career as a 16-year-old in Tennessee while on a scholarship with Carson-Newman University Eagles. One of the smallest players in the squad (5ft 2inch) but quick and clever.

Caroline Weir

Born: 20/06/95 Club: Manchester City Caps: 62 (7 goals)

One of the most technically gifted players in the squad. Named player of the game in Manchester City's Continental Cup final win over Arsenal earlier this year and scored against Spain in the third group game of Euro 2017, where Scotland narrowly missed out on progressing. Her dad started Hibs' girls team way back in the beginning.

Fiona Brown

Born: 31/03/95 Club: FC Rosengard Caps: 37 (2 goals)

Dunblane native, she has played in Sweden since 2016, and now with Rosengard, where she is team-mates with German World Cup-winner Anja Mittag. Pacey winger who has had both knees operated on after anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Lana Clelland

Born: 26/01/93 Club: Fiorentina Caps: 24 (3 goals)

Has played in Italy for the past five years and was top scorer in Serie A in 2016/17. Was in the Fiorentina side that played in front of a record crowd against Juventus earlier this year but has not played for Scotland since January because of injury. Has stated ambition to become a fire fighter once she retires.

Erin Cuthbert

Born: 19/07/98 Club: Chelsea Caps: 29 (9 goals)

Helped Chelsea to this season's Champions League semi-finals and was named their player of the season. Was a mascot for Scotland in 2008 and scored Scotland's first-ever goal at major tournament nine years later in the 2-1 defeat by Portugal at Euro 2017.

Claire Emslie

Born: 08/12/94 Club: Manchester City Caps: 20 (3 goals)

Made her Scotland debut in a 3-2 win over Iceland in 2013, but chose to accept a scholarship at Florida Atlantics University so had to wait four years for her second cap. Scored in Kerr's first game in charge and can change games with her pace and energy.

Lisa Evans

Born: 21/05/92 Club: Arsenal Caps: 77 (17 goals)

Returned to squad for the April friendlies after being out injured since qualifying. Scored the late winner in Poland during qualifying to complete a comeback from 2-0 down. Prior to joining Arsenal, she won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Played in all three matches at Euro 2017.

Jane Ross

Born: 18/08/89 Club: West Ham United Caps: 126 (58 goals)

One of the most prolific strikers in British football - only Julie Fleeting has scored more goals for Scotland. Has deferred an M.Phil at the University of Stirling to focus on her professional career. Was Scotland's top scorer in Euro qualifying but then was injured against England and missed the rest of tournament. Scored the goal in Albania that secured Scotland's place at the World Cup.

Collated by Craig Wright