Celtic: Scottish Cup final tribute to Billy McNeill & Stevie Chalmers

Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers in 2014

Scottish Cup final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Hampden Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will honour Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers by wearing the Lisbon Lions' numbers on their shorts in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

McNeill, the first British man to lift the European Cup, and Chalmers, who scored the winner in the 1967 final against Inter Milan, died last month.

Holders Celtic's shorts will display the numbers five and nine at Hampden.

The players will also wear special alternate jackets with 'McNEILL5 'and 'CHALMERS9' on the back on 25 May.