Rangers' Jon Flanagan charged with elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown
Rangers say they will "vigorously defend" Jon Flanagan after the defender was charged with elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown in Sunday's Old Firm derby.
The former England full-back was booked after the incident during the Ibrox side's 2-0 win but could now face a two-match ban.
The 26-year-old was served with a notice of complaint after a three-man panel unanimously decided it was a red-card offence. A hearing will take place at Hampden on Thursday.
If found guilty, he would miss this weekend's game at Kilmarnock and the first league match of next term.
Citing a separate incident involving Celtic's Jozo Simunovic and Rangers' Jermain Defoe, a Rangers spokesman told the Press Association: "We cannot understand how these two incidents could be studied yet only one be considered worthy of punishment.
"It seems as if Rangers' players are being held to a different code of conduct from players at other clubs."