Arjen Robben: Bayern winger says he could retire this summer

Arjen Robben played for Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid before joining Bayern in 2009

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has admitted he could retire this summer, while full-back Rafinha has announced he will be leaving the club.

Robben, 35, said in December he was leaving Bayern but has now admitted retiring "is an option".

Full-back Rafinha, 33, is the third long-serving player to announce his departure after Robben and veteran winger Franck Ribery.

"All things come to an end eventually," Rafinha told reporters on Tuesday.

The Brazil international has made 266 appearances for Bayern since signing from Genoa in 2011 and has won six league titles and the Champions League.

"The eight years have been wonderful. I've had some great moments here. The treble in 2013 was special," he added.

Dutchman Robben, who had been sidelined with injury since November before returning to action against Hanover two weeks ago, said he was still undecided on his future.

"I am late making my decision because of my injury. I wanted to get back on the pitch first," said Robben.

"It is not an easy decision to make. If you decide that you are going to keep playing, you have to find a place where everything is just right, not just in terms of football but also for my family."

Asked whether he might stop playing altogether, Robben said: "It is an option, but I don't know whether it will happen."

The Netherlands winger has scored 98 goals in 200 Bundesliga games for Bayern, winning seven league titles and the Champions League.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final league game of the season on Saturday and currently sit two points above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.