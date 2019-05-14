Coleraine invite 'expressions of interest' for vacant manager's post

The Europa League play-off defeat by Cliftonville was McAree's final game in charge

Coleraine have invited expressions of interest in the vacant managerial post at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders parted ways with Rodney McAree on Friday and have invited potential replacements to submit their CV to the club by 30 May.

Interested parties must hold a Uefa Pro-Licence and have "relevant managerial experience in NIFL Premiership or equivalent in another Football Association".

Coleraine finished the season in sixth.

McAree replaced Oran Kearney as manager when the former Linfield midfielder left the Bannsiders to manage Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in September.

The 2018 Irish Cup winners lost to Cliftonville in a dramatic Europa League play-off semi-final last Tuesday and the club announced McAree's departure three days later.

A club statement said that "a comprehensive knowledge of the NIFL Premiership and local game is imperative" and that "good communication skills, business acumen and interpersonal skills" would be required for the role.

"Please note this is not an application process and submitted CVs are for informing the Board of Coleraine FC of interest in the vacancy only," the statement ended.