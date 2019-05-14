QPR release Alex Baptiste, Jake Bidwell, Jordan Cousins, Joel Lynch and Pawel Wszolek

Pawel Wszolek first joined QPR on loan in 2016 and played 113 games for the club

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have released five players who are out of contract in the summer.

Alex Baptiste, Jake Bidwell, Jordan Cousins, Joel Lynch and Pawel Wszolek will all leave in June.

Defender Angel Rangel and young goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been offered new deals at Loftus Road.

Loan players Nahki Wells (Burnley), Tomer Hemed (Brighton) and Geoff Cameron (Stoke) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, boss Mark Warburton has added to his coaching staff with the appointment of former Rangers and Arsenal scout Neil Banfield as first-team coach.

John Eustace, who was part of Steve McClaren's backroom team, has been named assistant manager.

"Neil has vital experience which is going to benefit everyone at the club," Warburton said.

"I know John from my time at Watford, I know the qualities he had as a player but also the qualities he had off the pitch and what he brought to the dressing room."