Moise Kean: Serie A opts not to sanction Cagliari for racist abuse

Moise Kean scored six goals in 11 Serie A games for Juventus this season

Serie A has decided not to sanction Cagliari for their fans' racist abuse of Moise Kean despite admitting their actions were "reprehensible".

The Juventus forward, 19, suffered racist abuse from the stands during his side's 2-0 win at Cagliari on 2 April.

"It emerged the chants in question, although certainly reprehensible, had an objectively limited relevance to race," the body said.

Juventus sealed their eighth consecutive Serie A title last month.

Kean held his arms aloft after scoring Juve's second goal of the match, seemingly in response to the chants, and was subjected to further abuse.

After the match the Italy international wrote on Instagram: "The best way to respond to racism."

But Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci both said Kean should take some of the blame for the way he celebrated.

"He shouldn't have celebrated in that manner," said Allegri. "He is a young man and he has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also shouldn't be heard."

Italy international Bonucci - who scored the opening goal - told Sky Sport Italia: "I think the blame is 50-50. Moise should not have done that and the Curva [fans] should not have reacted in that way."

However, Allegri later said Bonucci "expressed himself badly" in reacting to the racist abuse suffered by his team-mate and said: "Racism must always be fought and is never justifiable."

Following the incident, Italy manager Roberto Mancini called the racist abuse "intolerable".