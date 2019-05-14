Christie Elliott: Carlisle United sign Partick Thistle defender

From the section

Christie Elliott had a loan spell with Albion Rovers in 2012-13

Carlisle United have signed Patrick Thistle right-back Christie Elliott on a one-year deal, with a further 12-month option available to the club.

Elliott, 27, captained the Jags in his eight-year spell in Scotland and made 237 appearances, but rejected a new deal at Firhill beyond this season.

The South Shields-born defender began his career in non-league with north east clubs Jarrow and Whitley Bay.

"He is very much a modern-day full back," boss Steven Pressley said.

"He's 6ft 2 and he's strong, athletic and he likes to get forward."

The Cumbrians, despite agreeing terms, are waiting on international clearance before completing the deal.

Carlisle goalkeeper Louis Gray, 23, has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

