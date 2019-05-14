Charlie Raglan: Cheltenham sign ex-Oxford United defender

Charlie Raglan played 19 games for Cheltenham last season

Cheltenham Town have signed Charlie Raglan on a two-year deal after he impressed on loan from Oxford United during the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old centre-half was out of contract after his release by the U's at the end of the season, and played 19 games for the Robins.

Raglan has played more than 100 league and cup games, including spells at Chesterfield and Port Vale.

"He is a good age and a good character," boss Michael Duff said.

"We think there's a lot more to come from him and we're very happy he's part of our squad permanently moving forward."