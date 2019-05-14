Manchester United: Fermanagh's Kieran McKenna staying at Old Trafford

Kieran McKenna (right) was given a contract with Tottenham in 2002 when he was 16 years old

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 international Kieran McKenna is to remain part of Manchester United's coaching staff next season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intends making major squad improvements but wants to keep his backroom team intact.

Former club captain Michael Carrick and McKenna, 32, were part of Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho's set-up.

Both have been retained alongside Mark Dempsey, who came in when Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December.

It's another boost for McKenna, who is building up an impressive coaching CV.

He moved from County Fermanagh to London as a teenager to join Tottenham Hotspur's academy and was given a full-time contract by Spurs in 2002 when he was 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has retained Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna (right) in his coaching set-up

Despite representing the senior side in friendlies and featuring for Northern Ireland's Under-21s, the midfielder was forced to retire from playing due to a persistent hip injury aged just 23.

He took coaching badges at Tottenham and was put in charge of their Under-18 side in 2015, joining Manchester United the following year.

"Kieran, with his 32 years of age, you'd think he's had 32 years in coaching," said Solskjaer, who was appointed permanent manager at Old Trafford in March.

"They [coaches] are all going to stay.

"I think that's important, that we keep that team going forward. We do bounce off each other and they are some excellent coaches."

United assistant manager Mike Phelan signed a three-year deal on Friday.