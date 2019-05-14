David Flitcroft: Mansfield Town sack manager

Breaking news

Mansfield Town have sacked manager David Flitcroft following their defeat in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Academy manager John Dempster has been named as first-team manager, with head of football operations Greg Abbott and assistant boss Ben Futcher having also left the club.

Chairman John Radford said the decision was made with a "heavy heart".

"The decision has been made with the best interests of Mansfield Town Football Club in mind," he added.

More to follow.

