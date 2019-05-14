London City Lionesses: FA Women's Football board approve Millwall switch

Founded in 1971, Millwall Lionesses were said to be the first English women's team to affiliate with a men's club in the 1980s, and have won two Women's FA Cups

The Football Association has approved "in principle" an application for the breakaway team London City Lionesses to take Millwall's place in the Women's Championship.

Millwall, who finished bottom, will now be run by Millwall Community Trust - although it remains unclear which division they will play in.

"Each application is subject to certain conditions being satisfied and we are working with the club to help ensure that all necessary approvals can be obtained," said an FA spokesperson.

"If the relevant conditions are satisfied, the team will continue to participate in the FA Women's Championship."

Millwall Lionesses almost went in to administration in April 2018 but were saved after nearly £17,500 was donated via a crowdfunding page.

Millwall Supporters' Club said it was "saddened" by the breakaway, which has been led by the Lionesses' board of directors and senior management.

On Monday, a statement from the men's side added: "The club is disappointed that the Lionesses' current hierarchy have decided to become independent. Millwall have tried several times, over the course of the season, to arrive at a different outcome."