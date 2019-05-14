Jill Roord: Arsenal Women sign Bayern Munich and Netherlands midfielder

Jill Roord scored 12 times in 36 appearances for European semi-finalists Bayern Munich

Women's Super League champions Arsenal have signed midfielder Jill Roord from German league runners-up Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has been selected in the Euro 2017 winners' squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

"I have been following the WSL for years and it has always been my dream to play there," Roord said.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

Quinn, 28, joined Arsenal in May 2017 after leaving Notts County.

And in 59 appearances, she also helped the club win the 2017 WSL League Cup and reach 2018's Women's FA Cup final, before this year's title.

"It's absolutely huge for me," Quinn said after agreeing her new deal. "Definitely number one next season is looking to retain that league title."