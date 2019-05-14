Rob Maclean's team of the week: Rangers and Kilmarnock players dominate

The penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures concluded on Monday with St Mirren's defeat of Hamilton but it is Friday, Saturday and Sunday's best performers who get into BBC commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week.

4-3-3 formation: Joe Lewis; James Tavernier, Alex Bruce, Connor Goldson, Greg Taylor; Youssouf Mulumbu, Lewis Ferguson, Steven Davis; Scott Arfield, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent.

Goalkeeper - Joe Lewis

I wasn't sure about the wisdom of Joe Lewis hobbling around rather than calling it quits in Aberdeen's 2-1 Friday night defeat of Hearts. But you certainly couldn't fault the big goalkeeper's bravery and he pulled off a couple of important saves even when he clearly wasn't firing on all cylinders.

Defenders - James Tavernier, Alex Bruce, Connor Goldson, Greg Taylor

I think there could be a lot of transfer interest in James Tavernier stacking up over the summer. The Rangers captain played a big part in Sunday's 2-0 defeat of champions Celtic, whipping in his 17th goal of the season and giving a bold demonstration again of his leadership qualities.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Celtic

Even Alex Bruce would have been pleasantly surprised when referee Andrew Dallas awarded Kilmarnock a penalty on Saturday after some routine grappling involving Hibs' David Gray. But it wasn't the former Hull and Ipswich defender's fault a dodgy decision created the only goal of the game and he was a standout performer at the back for Killie.

There's a good reason that Connor Goldson has played nearly every game this season for Rangers. He's been consistently solid even when his central defensive partner was constantly changing. The current pairing with Nikola Katic was impressive against Celtic on Sunday and stand-in keeper Wes Foderingham had only one save in 90 minutes.

Talking of consistency, when did you last see Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor have a bad game? Yeah, I'm struggling to remember as well. It's a shame for his full international prospects that he's in a queue behind Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney but 21-year-old Taylor is undoubtedly a top talent.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 1-0 Hibernian

Midfielders - Youssouf Mulumbu, Lewis Ferguson, Steven Davis

Kilmarnock fans have been lucky to have had two helpings of Youssouf Mulumbu. The on-loan Celtic midfielder is a class act and, in tandem with Gary Dicker and Alan Power, he's a key part of one of the most effective midfield units in the Premiership. A delight to watch.

Lewis Ferguson's goal in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts on Friday night summed up the 19-year-old Aberdeen midfielder's football philosophy. It was all about his total commitment. He's had a sensational season and he'll be even better next term.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 2-1 Heart of Midlothian

I could have picked the entire Rangers front six. As it is, they're going to fill the last four places in my team after a mighty impressive attacking performance at Ibrox on Sunday. Steven Davis has become more and more influential in midfield over the past half-dozen games and he'll be a big player for Rangers next season.

Forwards - Scott Arfield, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent

Scott Arfield is playing at the peak of his powers as the season comes to a close. It doesn't matter where he fits in to gaffer Steven Gerrard's tactical plan, the former Burnley midfielder just delivers another dynamic performance. Celtic struggled to handle Arfield and Sunday's toe-poke was his 12th goal for Rangers.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos stayed on the bench for Rangers against Celtic because they're a better team with Jermain Defoe leading the attack. The veteran striker is the epitome of a team player and his stepover to set up Arfield's goal on Sunday summed up his brilliant awareness.

Rangers will hope they can get Ryan Kent back for another loan spell because, if Liverpool decide to sell, the Ibrox club seem certain to be swamped by the competition. The livewire winger, the PFA Scotland young player of the season, was at his unplayable best against Celtic.