Under-20 World Cup: Senegal name Man City youngster in squad

Manchester City youngster Alpha Diounkou is set to play for Senegal at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland

Manchester City youngster Alpha Diounkou has been included in Senegal's final 21-man squad for the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The 17-year old, who is also a Spanish citizen, has featured for his club's under-18s 19s, 21s and 23s this season.

As well as playing in domestic competitions he has also featured in the Uefa Youth Champions league.

The defender is set for a change in national allegiances after playing for Spain's under-17 team.

Diounkou is one of hree new faces selected by coach Youssoupha Dabo, the majority of the squad finished as runners-up at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger in February.

The other two newcomers are Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye and Ibrahima Niane, who has netted 10 goals this season to help French club Metz gain promotion to Ligue 1.

There are six other foreign based players in the squad and they include Spain-based goalkeeper Sheikh Kane Sarr, Souleyemane Aw (Belgium) and Amadou Ciss, who plays in the Netherlands

The others are all with clubs in France - Moustapha Mbow, Cavin Diagne, and Amadou Dia Ndiaye, who was the joint-top goal scorer in Niger.

Senegal will travel to Poland on 19 May for the tournament that is due to start on 23 May and with the final on 15 June.

They're in group A alongside Colombia, Tahiti and hosts Poland, and will face Tahiti in their opening match on the first day of the tournament.

The other Africa teams in the tournament are the African champions Mali, Nigeria and South Africa.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Dialy Ndiaye (Cayor Foot), Cheikh Kane Sarr (Gimnastic Tarragone, Spain), François Djiba (Diambars)

Defenders: Souleymane Aw (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye (DSC), Moustapha Mbow (Reims, France), Formose Mendy (AF Darou Salam), Moussa Ndiaye (Excellence Foot), Souleymane Cissé (Stade de Mbour), Alpha Diounkou (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Dion Lopy (Oslo academy Dakar), Cavin Diagne (Le Mans, France), Amadou Sagna (Cayor Foot), Amadou Ciss (FF Sittard, The Netherlands), Faly Ndaw (Teungueth FC)

Forwards: Ibrahima Niane and Amadou Dia Ndiaye (FC Metz, France), Ousseynou Niang and Ibrahima Dramé (Diambars), Youssouph Badji and Lamine Danfa (Casa Sports)