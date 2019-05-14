Man Utd: Michael Carrick to remain on coaching staff

Michael Carrick (centre) made 464 appearances for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Michael Carrick will remain part of Manchester United's coaching staff next season.

Solskjaer has said he will rebuild his squad this summer but his backroom team is set to stay the same as Mark Dempsey and Kieran McKenna will also remain.

Mike Phelan signed a new deal last week to continue as his assistant manager.

"They are all going to stay. I think that's important, that we keep that team going forward," said Solskjaer.

"We do bounce off each other and they are some excellent coaches."

Former England midfielder Carrick, 37, was invited to join former manager Jose Mourinho's coaching staff straight after ending his playing career with United at the end of the 2017-18 season, having made 464 appearances for the club.

Although Mourinho was sacked in December 2018, Carrick stayed at Old Trafford while Phelan returned to the club to assist Solskjaer.

Despite winning 14 of their first 17 games under Solskjaer, United then won just two of the last 12 games of the season to finish sixth in the Premier League.