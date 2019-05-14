Referee Mike Dean loving life on a Tranmere Rovers away day

Mike Dean led the celebrations as Tranmere reached the League Two play-off final

Football fans often find themselves wondering who referees support when their team is on the end of a decision they don't like. Well, we've been left in no doubt about Mike Dean's allegiances.

As Tranmere Rovers overcame Forest Green Rovers to reach the League Two play-off final, the television cameras captured the jubilant Dean, standing on his seat, leading the party, punching the air in delight.

In 2015, some decided Dean - from Heswall in Wirral - must be a Tottenham Hotspur fan when he sprinted with his arms aloft after Mousa Dembele struck against Aston Villa…

Some people wondered if this was Mike Dean celebrating a Spurs goal...

But now we know the truth - and fans were loving it…

It isn't the first time Dean has taken centre stage.

Last month he became the first referee to brandish 100 red cards in the Premier League when sending off Manchester United's Ashley Young.

He was also in the limelight for his amusing antics back in February when he hid the ball from Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City forward bagged a hat-trick.