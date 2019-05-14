Daniele de Rossi to leave Serie A side Roma at end of season

De Rossi won the World Cup with Italy in 2006

Veteran Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi will leave the Italian side at the end of the season and move abroad.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Serie A giants in 2000 from his hometown club Ostia Mare, has made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals for them.

A Roma statement said De Rossi, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, would not be retiring but pursuing "a new adventure" elsewhere.

De Rossi's final game for the club will be against Parma on Sunday, 26 May.

"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career - even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome," said Roma president Jim Pallotta.

"On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants."

De Rossi won the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, as well as Supercoppa in 2007, during his time with Roma.

He will leave the club with the second most appearances for them behind Francesco Totti, who retired in 2017 having made 786 appearances.