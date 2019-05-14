Scottish Gossip: Carlos Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ex-Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Besiktas manager Carlos Carvalhal wants the Celtic job and his representatives have made contact with the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Rangers join Stoke City and Hull in the race to sign £450,000-rated Oldham defender George Edmundson. (Daily Mail)

Rangers plan a move for Jonathan Klinsmann, the 22-year-old son of Germany's World Cup winner Jurgen, who is a goalkeeper at Hertha Berlin. (Sun)

Ex-Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam, released by Stoke City, is keen on the Dundee job in player-manager role. (Sun)

Hearts striker Steven Naismith has revealed he has agreed a contract to convert his loan deal into a permanent arrangement this summer. (Scotsman)

Celtic fail in a bid to bring chief scout John Park back to the club, with Park ready to become the new director of football at Sunderland on a five-year contract. (Daily Mail)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a fitness doubt for the Scottish Cup final, along with team-mates Mikael Lustig and Jonny Hayes, who all picked up injuries in Sunday's defeat at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Filip Benkovic says he'd love to return to Celtic again on loan after Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he could allow him to stay at Parkhead for a further year. (Herald)

Neil Lennon will go elsewhere if Celtic dither over an appointment, warns former St Johnstone boss Steve Lomas. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes has urged his Aberdeen team to secure European football again next term - because they're the best games they'll play in all season. (Sun)

Manager Steve Clarke says Kilmarnock don't need many summer signings only "minimal changes". (Sun)

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Sunday's final game of the season against Aberdeen will offer some of his squad a last chance to convince him they have a future with Hibs.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen back-up goalkeeper Tomas Cerny, 34, has signed a 12-month contract extension to remain at Pittodrie next season. (Press & Journal)

Motherwell's summer signing plans are being held up because their targets are holding out for more money from non-league English clubs, admits chief executive Alan Burrows. (Sun)

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says the club must clear up Neil Lennon's future before the Scottish Cup final and reckons Slaven Bilic would be a good replacement if Lennon is not staying on. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers' derby hero Glen Kamara will be even an better player next season, reckons former Ibrox midfielder Charlie Miller. (Daily Record)

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan is convinced striker Jordan Allan can earn a full-time deal at Hibs, with the 20-year-old training at the Edinburgh club. (Scotsman)