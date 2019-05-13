St Mirren 2-0 Hamilton Academical: Accies 'thrive on these things' - Brian Rice

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We thrive on these things'

Hamilton Academical "thrive" in adversity, insists boss Brian Rice, after his side lost their crucial Scottish Premiership match to St Mirren.

Accies needed only a point to secure their top-flight status but Monday's 2-0 loss in Paisley means the battle to avoid the relegation play-off will go to Saturday's final round of games.

Hamilton remain a point above St Mirren and host St Johnstone, while their rivals travel to relegated Dundee.

"It's still in our hands," Rice said.

"We are a point clear of St Mirren and we are at home. We have a good record at home.

"This is Hamilton. We thrive on these things. We go again on Saturday."

George Oakley spurned a huge early chance for Accies after rounding Vaclav Hladky in the home goal, but Alex Gogic's first-half red card left his team facing an uphill struggle.

The Cypriot was adjudged to have denied Simeon Jackson a clear goal-scoring opportunity by referee Willie Collum after hauling down the speeding striker.

Hamilton defended stoutly and missed another opportunity when Mickel Miller dragged wide, before their resistance was broken late on by Kyle McAllister and Kyle Magennis.

"I think St Mirren deserved to win the match," Rice told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Willie Collum has sent the guy off. What I think doesn't matter.

"The response was magnificent. Throwing bodies on the line, headers, tackles, blocks. The goalkeeper made saves, but it wasn't to be."

'I don't expect Dundee will lie down'

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney hailed his team's patience and persistence as they finally conquered depleted Accies.

"It took a lot of time to crack them open and get the first goal," he said. "Nobody deviated and we showed a good mentality to get the job done.

"We move on to doing our job on Saturday. It is still in Hamilton's hands and we'll do our job and see what happens.

"I don't expect that Dundee will just lie down."