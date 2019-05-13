Paul Hurst: Scunthorpe United name ex-Ipswich Town boss as manager

Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as Ipswich manager last summer but was at Portman Road for less than five months before his dismissal in October

Scunthorpe United have named former Ipswich and Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst as their new manager.

The Iron were relegated from League One on the final day of the season, with Andy Dawson in caretaker charge following Stuart McCall's departure.

Hurst, 44, won only one of his 14 Championship games in charge of Ipswich before being dismissed in October.

He had previously taken Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final and Checkatrade Trophy final in 2017-18.

Chris Doig has also joined Scunthorpe as Hurst's assistant, while Dawson will remain on the club's coaching staff.

Kenny Black and Nick Barmby, who were helping Dawson during his spell as caretaker manager, have left Glanford Park.

Scunthorpe were relegated to League Two earlier this month, having reached the play-offs in each of the two previous seasons, and next term they will feature in the fourth tier for the first time since 2013-14.