Jose Holebas cleared to play in FA Cup final after red card overturned

Referee Chris Kavanagh dismissed Jose Holebas (far right) in the 48th minute of Sunday's Premier League game

Watford defender Jose Holebas will be available for the FA Cup final against Manchester City after his red card against West Ham was rescinded.

Holebas, 34, was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity by tugging back Hammers winger Michail Antonio in Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road.

The Football Association independent regulatory commission upheld Watford's claim of wrongful dismissal on Monday.

Watford face Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.