Alim Ozturk: Sunderland defender has ban overturned after Portsmouth red card

Alim Ozturk was sent-off for this tackle on Gareth Evans in the play-off semi-final against Portsmouth

Sunderland will have defender Alim Ozturk available for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Portsmouth, after his first-leg red card was rescinded.

Ozturk, 26, was deemed to have brought down Pompey captain Gareth Evans on the edge of the box in Saturday's win, and sent off by referee Andy Woolmer.

The Wearsiders appealed against the suspension, which was successful.

Jack Ross' side take a 1-0 lead to Fratton Park on Thursday.