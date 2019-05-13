Joe Martin: Northampton Town to sign released Stevenage left-back

Joe Martin made eight League One appearances while on loan at Bristol Rovers this term

League Two club Northampton Town have signed versatile left-back Joe Martin on a two-year contract from 1 July.

The 30-year-old former Tottenham trainee can also play on the left side of midfield or as a left wing-back.

He has been with Stevenage for two seasons but his contract was set to expire this summer and they had announced that he would be released.

Martin started 44 Stevenage league games, but only five this term, after a half-season loan at Bristol Rovers.

"Joe is a cultured player who has got an excellent left foot," Cobblers boss Keith Curle said of the former Blackpool, Gillingham and Millwall player.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.