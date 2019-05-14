Women's World Cup watch: Who’s on form with less than a month to go?

With less than a month to go until the Women's World Cup begins on 7 June, BBC Sport looks at the international players who are impressing before the finals in France.

The tournament begins in Paris, with home nations England and Scotland facing each other in their opening group game on Sunday, 9 June, hoping to reach the final in Lyon on 7 July.

You can watch all the matches live coverage across BBC TV, radio and online.

Kerr to lead Matildas in France

Australia striker Sam Kerr is known for her backflip goal celebration

She's a record-breaking goalscorer - and prolific back-flipper - and now striker Sam Kerr has been chosen to lead Australia in France.

The 25-year-old made her international debut as a teenager 10 years ago and will compete at her third World Cup for the Matildas, who are in Group C alongside Italy, Brazil and Jamaica.

Kerr plays for Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League in the USA and Perth Glory in the Australian W-League - and she holds the all-time goal scoring record in both.

She's made a brilliant start to the season in the NWSL, scoring four goals in five games, including two in the Red Stars' 3-1 win over North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

We were even treated to her trademark acrobatic celebration.

From Jamaica captain to university graduate

Jamaica captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw comes into the World Cup with an added honour.

The 22-year-old forward graduated with a degree in communication studies from the University of Tennessee, where she has been playing college football.

Shaw was named the Guardian's Footballer of the Year in 2018 and helped the Reggae Girlz reach the World Cup for the first time in their history, finishing top-scorer in qualifying.

You can see Jamaica in action when they take on Scotland in a warm-up friendly on Tuesday, 28 May.

Joy and despair for Spain internationals

There were celebrations and commiserations for two of Spain's stars in the Copa de la Reina final on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid went ahead through Spain's Esther Gonzalez, but goals from her international team-mate Nahikari Garcia and Mexico's Kiana Palacios earned Real Sociedad a 2-1 win.

It meant Atletico missed out on the double, after they won the league title the previous weekend.

The Copa de la Reina final was played in front of 17,000 fans at the Nuevo los Carmenes stadium in Granada and a record 2.2 million people watched on Spanish television.

And finally...an 'absolute stunner' from Scotland's Mitchell

Scotland name their 23-strong World Cup squad for the trip to France on Wednesday.

Defender Emma Mitchell picked the perfect time to score for champions Arsenal in their final WSL game of the season on Saturday.

Mitchell has struggled with injury for the past few months, and Glasgow City's Nicola Docherty has been drafted in as her replacement in the national team's defence.

BBC Scotland has assessed the tough decisions boss Shelley Kerr has to make for her final selections.