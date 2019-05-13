Ousseynou Cisse: MK Dons midfielder leaves along with forward Brandon Thomas-Asante

MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale is allowing Ousseynou Cisse to leave to free up space for new signings

MK Dons have released Ousseynou Cisse and Brandon Thomas-Asante to make room for new signings.

Mali international midfielder Cisse made 26 appearances in League Two this season to help the Dons gain promotion.

Striker Thomas-Asante, a product of theiracademy, spent most of the season on loan at Sutton and Oxford City.

"You build a team throughout the course of the year, Brandon and Ouss have been very much a part of that," said Dons manager Paul Tisdale

"I can't afford to keep everybody and I also want to make one or two signings - I have to clear some room."

Tisdale's side snatched an automatic promotion place on the last day of the season, edging out rivals Mansfield with a 1-0 win.