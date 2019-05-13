Ousseynou Cisse: MK Dons midfielder leaves along with forward Brandon Thomas-Asante

Cisse scored three goals in 68 appearances for MK Dons
MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale is allowing Ousseynou Cisse to leave to free up space for new signings

MK Dons have released Ousseynou Cisse and Brandon Thomas-Asante to make room for new signings.

Mali international midfielder Cisse made 26 appearances in League Two this season to help the Dons gain promotion.

Striker Thomas-Asante, a product of theiracademy, spent most of the season on loan at Sutton and Oxford City.

"You build a team throughout the course of the year, Brandon and Ouss have been very much a part of that," said Dons manager Paul Tisdale

"I can't afford to keep everybody and I also want to make one or two signings - I have to clear some room."

Tisdale's side snatched an automatic promotion place on the last day of the season, edging out rivals Mansfield with a 1-0 win.

