Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Real Betis2

Gareth Bale does not acknowledge fans in final Real Madrid game

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has scored 14 goals in 42 games for Real this season

Unused substitute Gareth Bale walked off without acknowledging the home support after Real Madrid's final La Liga match this season ended in a dismal defeat by Real Betis.

Speculation over the 29-year-old, who joined for a club record £85m in 2013, has intensified this season with reports suggesting he will leave the Bernabeu during the close season.

Real finished third with 68 points - their worst total since 2001-02.

Loron Moron and Jese scored for Betis.

This latest defeat was Real's 12th in the league this season, the first time that has happened since the 1998-99 campaign.

Real finished eight points behind runners-up Atletico Madrid and are 18 adrift of champions Barcelona, who visit face Eibar later on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane, who returned to the Bernabeu in March to become Real's third coach of the season, explained why he chose not to field Bale.

The Frenchman said: "I'm sorry he didn't get to play, but no-one knows what will happen.

"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team, I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present."

Asked about the future of Bale and keeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move away, he added: "I don't know if it's the last game for them or not. I don't know what's going to happen.

"Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 58mins
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10Modric
  • 18LlorenteBooked at 37mins
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 21DíazSubstituted forAsensioat 60'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
  • 28Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 11Bale
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 23Reguilón
  • 25Courtois

Real Betis

  • 13López
  • 23Mandi
  • 4Feddal
  • 5Bartra
  • 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forda Silva Júniorat 90+1'minutes
  • 2Guerrero Martín
  • 34KaptoumBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 68'minutes
  • 18Guardado
  • 20Firpo
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 16MorónSubstituted forTelloat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 7León
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 22Lainez
  • 24Leite de Souza Junior
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
56,900

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Sidnei replaces William Carvalho.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Booking

Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Pau López (Real Betis).

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Pau López (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Betis. Júnior Firpo tries a through ball, but Jesé is caught offside.

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2. Jesé (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Loren Morón.

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.

Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Carvalho following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Jesé replaces Wilfrid Kaptoum.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.

Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).

Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

Hand ball by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 1. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Brahim Díaz.

Offside, Real Betis. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Júnior Firpo is caught offside.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona38269388345487
2Atl Madrid382210655292676
3Real Madrid382151263461768
4Valencia381516751351661
5Getafe381514948351359
6Sevilla381781362471559
7Espanyol381411134850-253
8Ath Bilbao381314114145-453
9Real Sociedad381311144546-150
10Real Betis38148164452-850
11Alavés381311143950-1150
12Eibar381114134448-447
13Leganés381112153743-645
14Villarreal381014144952-344
15Levante381111165966-744
16Real Valladolid381011173251-1941
17Celta Vigo381011175362-941
18Girona38910193753-1637
19Huesca38712194365-2233
20Rayo Vallecano3888224170-2932
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you