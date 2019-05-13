EFL: September transfer deadline for League One, League Two clubs

Southend signed defender Taylor Moore on loan from Bristol City on transfer deadline day last summer

The transfer deadline for League One and League Two clubs will be extended into September.

Teams in the third and fourth tiers have until 17:00 on Monday, 2 September to register permanent or loan deals.

However, Championship clubs must still complete their transfer business by the same time on Thursday, 8 August, before the start of the Premier League season.

The English Football League's 72 clubs voted to introduce a split deadline for the summer window earlier this month.

The 2019-20 EFL season is due to kick-off on Saturday, 3 August, with fixtures to be released on Thursday, 20 June.