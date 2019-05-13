Tyrone Barnett: Cheltenham Town release experienced striker
Cheltenham Town have released experienced striker Tyrone Barnett after publishing their retained list.
The 33-year-old moved to the club permanently in January after initially joining on loan from Port Vale and scored seven goals in 37 games.
Matt Bower and Rakish Bingham are also leaving while Nigel Atangana and Jordon Forster have turned down contract offers and will depart Whaddon Road.
Manny Duku, Liam McAlinden and Tom Smith have been transfer-listed.
Manager Michael Duff has also offered new deals to Ryan Broom, Kevin Dawson and Rhys Lovett, with the trio currently considering their offers.