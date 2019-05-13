Grasshopper Zurich have a match abandoned for second time in two months

Grasshopper Zurich are facing relegation for the first time in 68 years

A second Grasshopper Zurich match in two months has been abandoned, with the club facing relegation from the Swiss top-flight for the first time in 68 years.

Their away match against Lucerne was halted in the second half as fans threatened to invade the pitch.

The 27-time Swiss champions are bottom of the table and were losing 4-0.

Swiss media said Grasshoppers fans demanded players hand over their shirts as they were not worthy to wear them.

The club said it decided to hand over shirts to fans "because the situation threatened to escalate".

"The decision does not mean that we approve of unsportsmanlike and humanly questionable behaviour," they said in a statement.

Their match with Sion on 16 March was abandoned in the 56th minute after their fans threw fireworks on the pitch. Grasshoppers were losing 2-0 and Sion were awarded a 3-0 win.

The club, bottom of the Swiss Super League and are winless in their past 17 games, have condemned Sunday's incident.

"It is is shameful and simply unacceptable," they said. "The endangerment of spectators, stadium personnel and players is not accepted by Grasshoppers.

"Rioters break football in this way. They once again prevented the regular course of a championship game and thus hurt Grasshoppers and Lucerne."

The Swiss Football League said: "The referee saw the safety of the players no longer guaranteed. The SFL will provide information on how to proceed in the coming days."