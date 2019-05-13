Graham Potter: Swansea boss Brighton's target to replace Chris Hughton

Graham Potter spent the majority of his playing career as a full-back, including in the Premier League

Swansea City manager Graham Potter is being targeted by Brighton following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Swansea are anticipating a formal approach from Brighton after Potter emerged as a leading contender to take over at the Amex Stadium.

Should compensation be agreed between the clubs, it will be up to Potter to decide whether he goes.

The Seagulls parted company with Hughton on Monday morning having finished 17th in the Premier League.

Potter, 43, signed a three-year deal when he left Sweden for Swansea in June 2018.

Swansea have not commented, but are aware they will have a fight on their hands to keep Potter if he is offered the chance to manage in the Premier League.

However, it is not necessarily a foregone conclusion that Potter will walk away from the Liberty Stadium after just 11 months in charge.

Brighton are declining to comment on the search for Hughton's successor.

Potter, who spent seven years as manager of Swedish club Ostersund before moving to Wales, impressed during his first season at Swansea, helping the club rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.

Following the departure of several senior players, Potter handed first-team chances to a number of youngsters and his new-look team improved as 2018-19 progressed.

The Swans were in the hunt for a play-off place until the final week of the campaign, with Potter re-establishing the possession game which had been Swansea's trademark until the latter stages of their spell in the Premier League.

Potter insisted he was focused on progressing at Swansea after being linked with Celtic in April.