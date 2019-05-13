League Two play-off final: Newport County search for training pitch before Wembley

Newport secured a place at Wembley with a penalty shoot-out win against Mansfield Town

Newport County have nowhere to train before the League Two play-off final at Wembley on 25 May.

The Exiles' Newport Stadium training base is scheduled for maintenance work before their bid to reach League One.

Manager Michael Flynn is seeking alternative facilities as the club does not own a ground or training pitch.

"Evidently our providers didn't have the faith we had that we were going to get to Wembley," chairman Gavin Foxall told BBC Radio Wales.

Newport share the Welsh Rugby Union-owned Rodney Parade with rugby sides Dragons and Newport RFC.

"Some of the facilities we use have planned to undertake the maintenance work," Foxall added.

"It is a bit of a challenge at the moment to ensure the boys have the facilities they need to train on, but as always with the club we will rally round and be prepared for Wembley whoever we play on that day."

Newport will face either Forest Green Rovers or Tranmere Rovers, who play on Monday, 13 May (19:45 BST).

Flynn admits he is actively looking for alternatives.

"I have just had a missed call from (Cardiff coach) Ronnie Jepson, but I think Cardiff have ripped up their training pitch," he said.

"We need to find somewhere to train though, I will be ringing around to see if I can get us a pitch.

"Hopefully we will work something out."