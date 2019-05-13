Chris Hughton: Brighton sack manager after 17th-placed finish in Premier League

Brighton have sacked manager Chris Hughton after the Seagulls finished 17th in the Premier League.

They won just three of their last 23 league games and none of their final nine.

Chairman Tony Bloom said that run "put our status at significant risk".

Hughton, who joined Albion in December 2014, led the club to the Premier League for the first time in 2017, and they finished 15th in their first season back in the top flight.

